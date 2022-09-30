Repairs to battered North Cronulla beach have been completed and the Esplanade section near the surf club reopened for the long weekend.
The beach was washed away in a succession of big seas in June and July.
Sutherland Shire Council subsequently engaged a contractor to build a new seawall with 7000 tonne of boulders from Sandy Point Quarry, along with new paths to the beach.
Natural wave movement has also returned sand to the beach.
The beach was closed Today (Friday) due to dangerous surf and the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast large and powerful surf conditions for tomorrow (Saturday).
Waves up to two metres are expected in the morning, decreasing to one metre around midday.
The bureau forecasts a partly cloudy day with 80 per cent chance of showers.
Waves will be below a metre on Sunday and smaller on Monday.
Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and mostly sunny on the public holiday on Monday.
Cronulla beaches will be renourished with dredged sand from Port Hacking in early 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
