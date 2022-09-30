St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

North Cronulla beach repairs completed and Esplanade section reopened for long weekend

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:45am
Rebuilt walkway to the beach at North Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

Repairs to battered North Cronulla beach have been completed and the Esplanade section near the surf club reopened for the long weekend.

