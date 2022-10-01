Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Landmark response to illicit drug abuse

There are many features of Australian life for which we can be extremely grateful.
Our alarming level of illicit drug use isn't one of them.
We're now reputed, for example, to have the highest rate of amphetamine use per head in the world. In NSW, statistics suggest than one in seven men in their 20s have used cocaine in the last 12 months. These statistics are only part of the picture.
No community is immune from the devastation of illicit drugs. They can ruin the lives of users and those around them. Ask anyone who has suffered the tragedy of a lived experience with an illicit drug.
They will also tell you our current approach to tackling illicit drug use is not working.
We need a comprehensive health response, not just a criminal justice response, to address drug use in our state - one which helps people caught in the cycle of drug use to receive the care, treatment and support they need to overcome their addiction.
The NSW Government aims to deliver such a response, last week announcing a landmark $500 million investment in a range of range of targeted health and justice drug reforms.
There's an additional $358 million to address treatment gaps and improve health and social outcomes, including evidence-based treatment support and early intervention services, integrated support for people with complex needs and enhanced digital capacity and virtual healthcare.
There's an additional $141 million in justice-related programs including expanding the Drug Court and the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment program, both proven to reduce reoffending.
There's in-principle commitment to a pre-court diversion scheme, enabling police to steer low level offenders to a tailored health intervention to better address the underlying cause of offending and harmful drug use. This is instead of taking them to court, although police will retain discretion to do so. Stiff penalties for supplying and trafficking will remain and powers to seize large unexplained wealth will be strengthened.
These substantial investments are about ensuring that those struggling with drug use and addiction have access to the services and support they need to recover.
For free and confidential advice 24/7 call the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS) on 1800 250 015. Counsellors are available to provide information, referrals, crisis counselling and support. Or start a Web Chat with an ADIS counsellor online Monday-Friday 8.30am-5pm. Or visit the Your Room website which provides drug and alcohol information and advice, campaigns and resources.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.