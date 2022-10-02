Whilst their Sutherland neighbours were on field punishing the Fairfield/Liverpool attack the St George first grade NSW Premier Cricket team were playing touch football and waiting for the Hurstville Oval wicket to dry out .
After a positive start to the 2022/23 season and with a trial win over NSW and a first up victory over Hawksbury in a One Day Limited Overs Match, Saints were looking at keeping their momentum going.
It was disappointing start to round two of the first class competition facing a strong Bankstown team at home that would have tested their premiership credentials.
It looks now like they will be back at Hurstville Oval next week for a 120 overs session.
It was better news in third grade where batsman Jarrod Brown, in difficult conditions peeled off the clubs third century of the season with 112 out of a score of 211.
New South Wales have played 295 matches in the Australian men's one-day domestic competition, and on Saturday they were bowled out for their lowest-ever score.
A humiliating score of 76 saw the Blues last just 21 overs to the 2021 One Day champions Western Australia at the WACA.
