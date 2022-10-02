Sutherland made the most of their first innings at Glenn McGrath oval on Saturday sitting on 9 wickets for 369 runs on a day where some clubs in the competition didn't even see a ball.
Fairfield/Liverpool won the toss and sent Sutherland into bat and after the week's weather they were optimistic for getting early wickets.
Sutherland openers Sam Konstas and James Arnold started slowly but Arnold started to punish any loose ball hitting two big sixes and five fours in his good start of 62 off 82 balls.
When his young opening partner Konstas went lbw for 15, Jarryd Biviano came to the wicket with his positive head on and immediately took to the visitor's bowling attack.
When he left the field he had scored 153 much needed runs off only 169 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes to leave his team in a good position going into round two next weekend.
Biviano said it was pleasing to play a hand in what ended up being a competitive total by Sutherland, after being sent in to bat .
"I can attribute my ability to bat long periods yesterday to two factors. I trained for and completed the Sydney marathon a few weeks ago and I have also been doing work with Alan Mantle, the cricket sports psychologist.
"It's never occurred to me more than yesterday how much having good physical fitness impacts your brain's ability to keep focused and concentrate for long periods of time, particularly when under pressure."
"Being able to positively channel your thoughts and working through a readiness routine every single ball is just as important as having a sound technique," he said.
