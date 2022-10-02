St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Century puts team on track

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:01am, first published October 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Sutherland opener James Arnold set the pace at Glenn McGrath Oval scoring a solid 62 before Jarryd Biviano made his mark on the game.Picture John Veage

Sutherland made the most of their first innings at Glenn McGrath oval on Saturday sitting on 9 wickets for 369 runs on a day where some clubs in the competition didn't even see a ball.

