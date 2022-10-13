Aged care residents at Heathcote will have faster and easier access to dental care, with the launch of an on-site clinic.
St Vincent's Care Services has collaborated with Jannali dentist Ivan Chee on the project, which is starting as a pilot program, but has strong scope for continuation.
Facility Manager Mark Aros says this is the first in-house dental service in an aged care facility in Australia, which will improve quality of life for residents, including those with mobility issues.
"I've been working in residential aged care for over 25 years so this isn't a lightbulb moment - I know access to specialist services s a real problem," he said. "It's backed by The Royal Commission, which identified dental health as a concern or priority in aged care.
"Dental health has always been a difficult area for residential aged care because people have very high care needs or have cognitive decline such a dementia.
"Dental care has an impact on well-being. If residents are in terrible pain, they don't enjoy food, they have bad breath. It's an area that needs attention, and we have the space to do it, so it's exciting. It's a big investment. We hope the government will take notice."
Residents in the independent living unit will also benefit from the partnership.
In-house dentist, Dr Chee, mostly works from his practice at Jannali (Health First Dental), but he has been providing mobile services to the facility for about six years.
Now, for once a week, he will be fully set-up with a dental chair, suction, x-ray machine and surgical equipment, at the facility.
"I started this because my grandfather was in a nursing home. He had dental problems, and I was treating him. I realised I could do this," Dr Chee said.
"Having access to dental care in a timely and efficient manner is non-existent. There are services out there such as mobile dental trucks but they only come on-site twice a year. A resident could be in pain for six months before they get seen.
"It's well known that rates of decay, abscess, losing teeth and broken dentures, is extremely common among aged care residents.
"I get called around to other aged care homes, and trying to lug around the equipment is near impossible - you end up doing the bare minimum.
"The reward with this is seeing these residents live comfortably, and have better health outcomes rather living with infections all the time. I'm hoping this will be an example and it will become a standard of care."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
