St Vincent's Care Services at Heathcote launches dental health trial program for residents

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 13 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 8:00pm
An aged care facility at Heathcote is launching an on-site dental clinic. Pictured is manager of St Vincent's Care Services, Mark Aros (middle), with dentist Ivan Chee and dental assistant, Carol. Picture by John Veage

Aged care residents at Heathcote will have faster and easier access to dental care, with the launch of an on-site clinic.

