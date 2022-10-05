Jump safely back in the pool and save on the family budget.
This is the message from the NSW Government, to help parents and carers put $100 back in their pocket and take-up swimming lessons for their children.
NSW families have saved more than $18 million on swimming lessons during the first year of the First Lap learn to swim voucher program.
The government is now reminding people to take advantage of the second $100 voucher, which became available on July 1.
Children aged three to six years can use the voucher.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says it's an important initiative to help children learn vital skills in the water, as the official beach season opens.
"This program is one of more than 70 ways for households to save and boost their budgets," he said. "My message to families is simple - check to see if you're eligible for this voucher and redeem it. You'll save money and could save a life."
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens says with summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time for families of pre-schoolers to download their learn to swim voucher.
"Taking your child to swimming lessons is one of the most rewarding moments in a parent's life and this voucher allows you to kickstart that journey," he said.
"This program is helping families across NSW access swimming lessons to ensure more children are safe in the water this summer."
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello says using the voucher is simple and can be done in a few clicks on your phone.
"Just like Active Kids, Creative Kids and the Dine and Discover NSW vouchers, families have embraced the First Lap program, with 94 per cent giving it the thumbs up," Mr Dominello said.
"Parents can redeem the voucher via the Service NSW app, by visiting the Service NSW website or calling 13 77 88.
"Swimming is part of our country's DNA and this program makes this critical life skill even more accessible for parents."
Royal Life Saving Society NSW Chief Executive, Michael Illinsky says it is the right of every child to access a quality swimming and water safety education.
"Learning skills such as general swimming techniques and treading water, survival techniques and strategies, floating and rescue skills is vital for Australian children," he said.
"The First Lap vouchers help provide many children with their first swimming and water safety experience which in turn leads to a lifetime of fun and enjoyment in, on and around water."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.