St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Government urges families to use their First Lap Voucher in 2022

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Government is reminding families to save money by using their eligible First Lap Voucher, which can go towards life-saving swimming lessons for preschool-aged children. File picture

Jump safely back in the pool and save on the family budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.