The NSW Government is calling on families and the wider community to have their say on the historic commitment to providing high-quality, free early childhood education across the state.
The centrepiece of the NSW Government Early Years Commitment will see the introduction of a universal pre-Kindergarten year by 2030. In addition, the NSW Government will be supporting the creation of more childcare places through the Childcare and Economic Opportunity Fund.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says the public consultation around these two landmark initiatives is an important milestone in the design and development process to drive change in early childhood education.
"This is an exciting first step towards transforming early childhood education and care in NSW as we know it," Ms Mitchell said.
"We are calling on families and educators to provide their feedback on what they need in their local communities, and to share their views on what they want for the future of our youngest children.
"This is the initial consultation with the public, and over the next few months we will share more detailed plans for further consultation for those interested in these programs.
"I look forward to reviewing the submissions and working hard so that we have an early childhood education system that is above anything Australia has seen."
From early childhood representatives, there is ongoing concern about the staff shortages in the sector. In the first quarter of 2022, data from the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority showed 8.1 per cent of childcare providers operated with a staffing waiver because they could not meet the legal requirement for suitably qualified early childhood teachers on staff. Four years ago, the figure was 3.9 per cent.
National Skills Commission data shows that vacancies in early childhood education and care hit a record 6648 positions in May. This has doubled in the past three years.
The Parenthood Executive Director Georgie Dent says at least 40,000 additional early educators will be required by 2023 to meet growing demand for early learning services, but right now the workforce is contracting not expanding, she said.
"The early education workforce is predominantly female and one of the lowest paid cohorts of workers in Australia despite undertaking critically important and valuable work," she said.
The NSW Government is investing more than $15 billion in early childhood commitments announced as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Submissions for the NSW Government's public consultation are open until October 14.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
