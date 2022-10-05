St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Staying Home Leaving Violence program expanded to new sites

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:55am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:00pm
A program that helps vulnerable women stay close to their communities is being expanded. File picture

Georges River and Sutherland Shire are among the 14 Local Government Areas that will be given a boost to domestic and family violence support.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

