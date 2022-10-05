Georges River and Sutherland Shire are among the 14 Local Government Areas that will be given a boost to domestic and family violence support.
As part of an innovative program that helps victim-survivors stay safely in a home of their choice, the assistance is being expanded across NSW.
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward, says the expansion of the 'Staying Home Leaving Violence' program will support more vulnerable women.
"The Staying Home Leaving Violence program provides support to women and children who have suffered domestic violence by allowing them to stay safely and heal in their own home while the perpetrator is removed," Mrs Ward said.
"Earlier this year I announced phase one of the expansion, including $20 million for 28 existing Staying Home Leaving Violence service providers to extend their service reach from 33 locations to 70.
"We're [now] announcing $12.5 million to deliver phases two and three, to deliver 11 new locations and trial the program in three additional locations, to help even more victim-survivors."
Support available can include improved home security, intensive case management, legal assistance, and financial advice.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor says the program is another example of the NSW Government expanding comprehensive services to support domestic violence victim-survivors.
"We know that being surrounded by a strong support network is incredibly important for victim-survivors, but the reality is, many women and children who have suffered domestic violence often find themselves forced to flee their homes, and this means they may also lose touch with their trusted network," said Mrs Taylor.
"This program will allow more women and children across the state to stay closer to their family, friends, school and employment, while receiving support and the services they need to remain safe while they rebuild their lives."
The Staying Home Leaving Violence program has already helped more than 4500 women and children to stay safe. The expansion of this program will help support an additional 2100 women and children across the state.
Oatley MP Mark Coure says supporting victim-survivors of domestic and family violence is a top priority.
"The expansion of this program is such an important addition to our community. This will provide women with a safe location where they can receive the support that they need," Mr Coure said.
"This program has a proven track record, and I am thrilled that this expansion includes the Georges River area. This will help women stay connected to their support networks, allowing them to rebuild in a safer environment."
From January 1, 2023, the government is also doubling DV leave provisions for NSW public sector workers, with staff able to access 20 days of paid leave per calendar.
For confidential advice, support and referrals, contact: 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), The NSW Domestic Violence Line (1800 65 64 63), NSW Rape Crisis (1800 424 017) or Men's Referral Service (1300 766 491). In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
