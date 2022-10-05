Pounding the pavement forward for climate change, the upcoming run4reef event is set and ready for 2022.
In the aim of preserving The Great Barrier Reef, people will lace up their joggers to take part in a simultaneous running event on October 16.
Cronulla is one of 21 locations across Australia and one of two in Sydney to host the event. Manly on Sydney's northern beaches will also encourage runner to support the cause.
Sydney is one of the many venues across Australia, with event race director and Olympian, Steve Moneghetti, leading the charge, calling on climate conscious Aussies to unite with family and friends for the betterment of the planet's health.
This is the inaugural event, which is also being held in cities across New Zealand.
Run4reef will raise funds to help protect the Reef, with 15 per cent of registration income supporting the Great Barrier Reef Foundation's innovative 'plant a coral initiative'.
International marine scientist and leading authority on coral reef science and conservation, Great Barrier Reef Foundation Chief Scientist Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, says the time is now for Australians to support one of the world's most pressing environmental threats.
"In recent years, the impacts of climate change and rising ocean temperatures have unequivocally de-stabilised the balance of the Great Barrier Reef's rich and biologically diverse ecosystems, resulting in the loss of half of its coral over the last three decades," Professor Hoegh-Guldberg said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
