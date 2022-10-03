Sutherland Shire property giant Highland has merged its off-the-plan projects division with a specialist project marketing company operating in five states.
A media statement said the partnership with Foxwood Property "creates a new national force in the real estate industry".
"Foxwood Property directors Clint Willoughby and Georgia Scanlon, who between them bring 35 years' experience in the real estate industry, will assume leadership roles within Highland's project marketing division, following the merger," the statement said.
"Both Mr Willoughby and Ms Scanlon will be integral in driving growth within the group's project marketing division."
Highland Property Group launched as a full-service real estate agency in 2007 and quickly became a dominant player in the shire's property market.
In October 2021, the company rebranded as Highland, with a tagline of 'More than just property'.
Three sub-brands Highland Project Marketing, Highland Commercial Property and Highland Financial Services were created.
The company has also become active in the property market well beyond the shire.
The latest announcement said the merger of Foxwood Property and Highland Project Marketing provided a portfolio of 50 off-the-plan marketing projects.
"The merger with Foxwood Property is part of Highland's strategic approach to scale up its existing expertise and further establish its accomplished project marketing services," the statement said.
"Foxwood is a national full-service project marketing and sales agency with an impressive track record in the medium-density and high-density residential property market across Australia's five mainland states."
Highland CEO David Highland said the move would "further enhance Highland's already established project marketing division".
"We're excited to be welcoming the leadership and skillset that Clint and Georgia will bring to our project marketing team," he said. "Together, our clients will have access to a new level of expertise and capabilities."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.