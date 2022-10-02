Cronulla boardriders young gun Kash Brown has won the Newcastle round of the Rip Curl GromSearch National Qualifier on Sunday.
It was the second event in a four round series with the first three surfers in each division, of each event, qualifying for the National final at UrbnSurf in Melbourne, March 2023.
In what was a nail biting final for the Under 16 Boys, Brown started out the strongest on opening exchange with an 8.17.
Jimmi Hill (Port Stephens) then fought back to post the highest single wave of the heat with a 9-point ride. It was Brown who then found himself an 8.47 in the last 10 minutes of the heat to edge out Hill by 0.11.
Kash's clubmate Grace Gosby put on a dominant performance to advance into the quarterfinals of the U16 girls but was eliminated in the semi finals.
The GromSearch Series runs in more than 10 countries, with over 3,000 competitors worldwide and the Australian title was won by Cronulla's Jay Brown in 2017.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
