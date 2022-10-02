St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kash is King

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:57am, first published October 2 2022 - 9:30pm
Kash Brown winning the Newcastle final on Sunday.Picture Patrick Bond

Cronulla boardriders young gun Kash Brown has won the Newcastle round of the Rip Curl GromSearch National Qualifier on Sunday.

