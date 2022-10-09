A supportive 71 years of community assistance has been front of mind at Sunnyhaven Disability Services, which this year marks decades of helping those in need.
Technically, the Kogarah support hub celebrates 71 years, but its celebrations were delayed in 2021 because of COVID-19.
A 12 month wait has certainly been an event to look forward to, with staff and the participants they help, enjoying the occasion with a gathering.
Sunnyhaven has been providing services to people with disabilities since 1951. Its founder Ted Lacy was seeking suitable care for his son. Mr Lacy agreed to invest his love and dedication into developing an educational facility for people with disabilities.
The non-profit organisation on Beach Street has relied on the backing of generous gestures of community support including donations, in addition to NDIS funding.
By providing holistic support to people, the goal is to build on peoples' abilities and strengths, so they can aspire to new opportunities.
In an arena where all people are treated equally regardless of their needs, Sunnyhaven ensures community participation.
The service provides day programs, which include interactive music, art and fitness. To encourage social participation, the programs also prepare people for work through transition skill-building, and host active ageing initiatives.
Expanding friendship networks is also key, and programs including music therapy, hydrotherapy, creative arts and computer skills can tailor plans to each individual.
Sunnyhaven also offers short-term and long-term accommodation - a deserved break for families and carers who look after their adult children. To give people some much-needed reprieve from their usual caring roles, the program enables people with a disability to keep thriving, all while having fun.
Its Community Living Program provides adults over the age of 18 who have a physical, intellectual or sensory disability with accommodation options, and there is 24-hour support
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
