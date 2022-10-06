Women in NSW who undergo fertility treatment with an accredited private provider will be eligible for a cash rebate of up to $2000.
Treasurer Matt Kean says the rebate is the first of its kind in Australia and builds on earlier NSW Government initiatives that make fertility treatments more affordable.
"Around 12,000 eligible women will benefit from the new fertility treatment rebate as part of the NSW Affordable IVF Initiative from this month onwards," Mr Kean said.
"Families navigating their fertility journey don't need to do it alone - we are backing them with an $80 million investment over four years to increase access to affordable fertility treatments.
"This funding will mean more women won't have to choose between looking after their household budget and starting a family."
To be eligible for the fertility treatment rebate, women must be a resident of NSW and have incurred an out-of-pocket cost from an accredited private provider from October 1, 2022.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard says falling pregnant for many women is stressful enough without the added challenge of finding additional funds for fertility treatment.
"The NSW Government has led the nation in its efforts to lower these costs so that families can have access to our world-leading fertility specialists," Mr Hazzard said.
"NSW is now one of the most affordable places in the world to have fertility treatment."
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor says one in every six couples experience fertility issues.
"Fertility challenges can be absolutely heartbreaking and a huge financial burden. The NSW Government is lowering the cost of treatments, helping more women on their journey to start a family," Mrs Taylor said.
"This new rebate builds on the NSW Government's $42 million 2019 election commitment for affordable IVF, which is helping so many families."
President of the Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ), Professor Luk Rombauts, welcomed the continued investment.
"This rebate is an opportunity to provide more equitable access to fertility treatments and builds on the existing pre-IVF testing rebate that has already helped so many people across NSW," Professor Rombauts said.
This rebate is separate to the existing one for pre-IVF fertility testing and is not available for out-of-pocket costs for lower cost treatments in publicly supported fertility clinics in NSW.
The $80 million expansion to the NSW Affordable IVF initiative also includes:
The new fertility treatment rebate will open for applicants to make a claim from January 1, 2023. Women who have undergone an eligible procedure from October 1, 2022, will be able to submit a claim when the rebate scheme opens.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
