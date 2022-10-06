St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Government announced financial support for fertility treatment

By Eva Kolimar
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
Eligible women who have fertility treatment can access a cash rebate.

Women in NSW who undergo fertility treatment with an accredited private provider will be eligible for a cash rebate of up to $2000.

Eva Kolimar

