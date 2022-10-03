Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Australian Wildlife Week 2022

It is an honor for me to be able to make informed decisions with Council and implement projects that will have a beneficial impact on the environment in Georges River.
As you go about your day running local errands, and enjoying leisure activities by the river, you can see we have an amazing array of flora and fauna.
There are many little things we can do to strengthen our relationship with nature.
To find out a little more, I invite you to join me in celebrating national Australian Wildlife Week during the first week of October.
This national week event was formed in 2019 to raise awareness of wildlife conservation issues across Australia, develop a deeper understanding of these issues, gain the necessary skills to make informed decisions, and implement wildlife conservation action where possible.
We are very fortunate to have the Australian Wildlife Society, a national not-for-profit wildlife conversation organisation who started Australian Wildlife Week, based in Hurstville, across the road from Council Chambers.
The Australian Wildlife Society was formed in 1909, with a robust mission to conserve Australia's flora and fauna wildlife through national environmental education, public awareness, advocacy, and community involvement.
This year they are hosting an art exhibition and online webinar to celebrate Australian Wildlife Week and encourage wildlife conservation action.
It's Australian Wildlife: A Journey Through Time exhibition opened last week at Hurstville Museum and Gallery's Dragon's Lair Gallery and will continue until 23 October 2022. This art display takes the viewer on a journey and highlights the history of wildlife conservation.
The Society's online webinar will showcase wildlife research and conservation projects across Australia.
With a little knowledge, the possibilities are endless to make an impactful difference.
I encourage you to learn more about these events, so please visit Council's What's On Page; Georges River Council - What's On (nsw.gov.au)
