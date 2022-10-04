Hungry Point Reserve trust member Byron Hurst speaks out on the controversy over Maritime Rescue NSW's proposal for a new training academy
There is a lot happening at the old Fisheries site down at Hungry Point, Cronulla just now.
Some are rightly cause for concern, but there is some very good news too.
There are two bodies with different agendas responsible for what is occurring and it is crucial to distinguish them from each other.
I am a member of the Hungry Point Crown Land Management Committee [the trust] and lead our Open Space team. We have been working to improve public access to the parklands.
A visit will reveal that we have re-landscaped the northern section of the reserve, providing car parking, picnic tables and interpretive signage.
The other body on site is a voluntary organisation, Marine Rescue NSW (MRNSW), who wish to develop a training centre.
They were selected as tenants for the site via an open Expression of Interest process.
They were seen as the tenants most likely to have the means to preserve the many listed heritage items on site.
I can't speak on behalf of the Crown Land Managers, who are local community volunteers, but I can reflect our approach.
We do not offer unconditional support for MRNSW's proposal.
We have conditions, which include the extension of the esplanade from Salmon Haul right around the scenic peninsula, no loss of public car parking, the preservation of all indigenous and European heritage items on site and the requirement that any new building must be in keeping with the heritage and landscape values of the site.
There is justifiable concern that the proposal on display by MRNSW seeks to remove a heritage building and that the proposed buildings are not in keeping with the site.
What is of even greater concern, is the possibility that the community will be again locked out of this beautiful public land.
We have many wonderful volunteer organisations who share public land, such as our Surf Lifesavers and Bushfire Brigades.
I call upon Marine Rescue NSW to adopt that spirit of mutual support and sharing.
The Crown Land Managers will soon be holding public displays of its proposal to extend the esplanade.
I encourage all our community to have a look.
Our task will not end there however.
The community have been promised full funding for the Esplanade by the State Government, but have received less than half of the money.
We all now need to call for the promise to be fulfilled.
The Esplanade is one of our greatest assets and its extension will be a lasting legacy for all to enjoy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.