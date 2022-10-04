Rockdale fire closes Princes Highway

UPDATE: Firefighters have contained a fire in a building in the heart of the Rockdale CBD in Greeves Avenue, Rockdale.
Firefighters are now working to extinguish hotspots and are checking for hidden fire spreads.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Princes Highway remains closed in both directions.bilgaineNSW
EARLIER: NSW Fire and Rescue are battling to contain a fire in a two-storey building on Geeves Avenue, Rocdale.
The fire broke out about an hour ago with NSW Fire and Rescue officers increasing their response to stop the fire spreading to more buildings.
Currently there are more than 16 fire units and 70 firefighters on the scene.
Princes Highway is closed in both directions between Bay Street and Bestic Street.
Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.