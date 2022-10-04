St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale fire closes Princes Highway

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE: Firefighters have contained a fire in a building in the heart of the Rockdale CBD in Greeves Avenue, Rockdale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.