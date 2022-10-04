Sutherland Shire Council has extended the study area for proposed traffic calming measures on a section of Loftus Avenue, Loftus where speed has been a significant factor in vehicle crashes.
An independent consultant will also look at Wheatley Road, north of Giles Street, Yarrawarrah, which connects to Loftus Avenue.
The council called a halt to the initial proposed works on Loftus Avenue, between Natai Street and Giles Street, in June last year following a community backlash.
Last week, the council emailed residents who had lodged objections advising of the new consultation.
However, some residents are concerned many motorists who would be affected would be unaware of the call for feedback.
"The consultation period is from September 28 to October 26, but we weren't advised until September 30 and a flyer was put in our letterbox on October 2," one resident said.
"Other residents in Loftus have not yet received the flyer.
"It is of concern that the community, not just Loftus residents but the many commuters who use this route to travel from Engadine, Heathcote, Waterfall will not know about the opportunity to comment via the Join the Conversation page on the council website."
A council statement said, over a five year period, there had been five casualty crashes resulting in 10 injuries on Loftus Avenue between Myrtle Street and Cranberry Street, making it eligible for federal Black Spot Program funding.
"Site observations, risk assessment, and extensive speed and crash data analysis indicate the majority of injuries sustained were due to driver error, with speeding being a significant contributing factor," the statement said.
"The introduction of traffic calming measures is an effective way to improve road safety by helping to manage speeding and other adverse driver behaviour.
"An initial proposal from council to introduce traffic calming measures in this area attracted some concerns from the local community.
"Council listened to this feedback and has now engaged an independent traffic consultant to do a further review of conditions and proposed treatment options, and to expand the study area to include Wheatley Road north of Giles Street.
"To better inform the review and decision-making process, we are now seeking further feedback from the community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
