St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for feedback on curbing speed on Loftus-Yarrawarrah route

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The section of road at Loftus where there were five crashes in five years, with 10 people injured, four seriously. Picture: John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council has extended the study area for proposed traffic calming measures on a section of Loftus Avenue, Loftus where speed has been a significant factor in vehicle crashes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.