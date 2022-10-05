Council calls for a live register of meetings with lobbyists and developers

Georges River has suggested there be a live register of councillors' meetings with lobbyists and developers as part of new guidelines for all NSW councils.
The Office of Local Government (OLG) is preparing new guidelines, in response to the recommendations of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, to manage corruption risks associated with the lobbying of councillors and staff.
The recommendations from OLG were not undertaken in relation to matters affecting Georges River Council but several other NSW councils.
The council will write to the OLG expressing its support for the guideline principles.
Under the guidelines, a councillor must make a declaration regarding any meetings they have had with developers, third party lobbyists or persons seeking to tender with the council.
Staff must report any attempts by councillors to influence their reports or recommendations in writing to the council's general manager.
And the Lobbying of Government Officials Act should be extended to apply to councillors, staff and members of planning panels.
Councillor Sam Elmir expressed support for the guidelines in a Notice of Motion submitted at the September 26 council meeting.
But he asked that the guideline suggesting a register of meetings between councillors and developers be made publicly available and updated every quarter should instead be a live document.
"This register should be live so it is transparent and done during the fact rather than after the fact," Councillor Elmir said.
"This is a really important juncture for our council," he said.
"As councillors for a council that has had a share of some unwelcome publicity for actions in the past it is imperative on us to show we are actually moving forward on things that our community expects of us in terms of integrity and lobbying.
"We have a great opportunity to lead and show that we do take matters seriously such as the recent ICAC investigation into the conduct of former councillors.
"We can show we are on the right foot to ensure the integrity of councillors is held to the highest level and that we will continue to hold that standard moving into the future."
