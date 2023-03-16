A family business, which has operated in Cronulla for 60 years, is fighting plans for an unfenced children's playground in front of their store.
Greens Footwear fears the play area, designed for children up to five years of age, will create safety issues as well as take away business.
"The play space will not have a gate, so there will be young children running around and lots of prams, scooters and bikes, which will partially block pedestrian pathways," said proprietor Robert Green.
Two play spaces are included in the mall upgrade design. The other, at the northern end, will be for children aged 5-12.
The present playground, which replaced the pirate ship facility in Ocean Grove, will be removed.
Stage 2 of the Cronulla Town Centre upgrade is scheduled to start in June.
While the detailed design has been discussed with businesses, it has not been exhibited to the wider community.
The last community consultation took place in 2020 before the design was carried out.
,
Mr Green and his daughter Lucy Hodson, who operate the footwear business together, said they agreed the mall needed an upgrade.
"We support the council's goal of reviving the shopping precinct, but we are concerned about the placement of the southern play space," Mr Green said.
"We believe children and pedestrians, particularly the elderly and mobility impaired, will be negatively affected by the proposed position.
"There is also a safety concern for kids getting lost and running down to the roadway.
"We have presented our concerns to the council, but they won't move the structure because the current position fits their design concept."
Mr Green also questioned the need for two playgrounds in the mall.
"Cronulla had an aging demographic, with new developments attracting more over-50s," he said.
"Why spend money on two new playgrounds in the mall when there is a playground at every beach?
"The money might be better spent on providing more shelter for when it rains or when it's extremely hot.
"Four mature trees that currently provide shade will be removed in this part of the mall."
The business has an online petition:
The council is preparing a response to issues of safety and impact on businesses, which the Leader will publish in due course.
On the issue of consultation, a spokeswoman said council community consultation and engagement began with the Cronulla Town Centre Public Domain Masterplan in 2016.
"Council further consulted with the local community about Stage 2 of the Cronulla Town Centre Upgrade in 2020," she said.
"Play areas have been a feature of Cronulla Plaza since the last redevelopment in the 1980s and as part of the completed community consultation in 2020, it was identified that there was an overwhelming desire from the community for traditional play within the plaza.
"Following endorsement of the Masterplan in 2018, early stages of the Town Centre Upgrade that have now been completed are Ocean Grove (completed 2018) and Kingsway upgrade (completed 2022).
"Council is now moving to the next stages of the upgrade, starting with the plaza from Pearly Place to Cronulla Central in Winter 2023.
"The next stage will be the Town Centre Square (Kingsway frontage) starting in Winter 2024."
The spokeswoman said the plaza upgrade would "provide a refreshed space that is comfortable, safe and inviting for people to shop, stroll, gather and meet".
"The work includes new paving, seating, improved lighting, new trees and two new play spaces that cater to different age groups."
"Council has recently met with businesses in the plaza that are located near both playgrounds between September 2022 and March 2023, and feedback received further informed the design.
"The next phase of engagement includes public release of the final plans."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.