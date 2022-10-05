Bayside Council announces Summer Foreshore Program

Bayside Council has released details of its 2022-23 Summer Foreshore Program.
Features include increased ranger patrols and the continued roll-out of the council's smart CCTV network within the Brighton-Le-Sands precinct and long The Grand Parade foreshore to decrease hooning, dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour.
This year's program is named 'Leave Only Footprints', Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"We want to make sure people leave only footprints. Rubbish like water bottles, takeaway containers, cigarett butts and all plastics damage our marine life and enormously impact on the environment," Councillor Curry said.
"Bayside Council will be working over the summer period to keep the bay clean and maintain spaces to enjoy for the community and for residents and visitors.
"We have put in place over 300 fixed and mobile bines spread across 8km of foreshore.
"We have scheduled more waste services, increased ranger patrols and installed new 'Non-Smoking' signage.
"We have new CCTV to monitor what is going on while we continue to work closely with St George Police and the Water Police.
"We will also be bringing back the popular Bayside Beach Buddies to provide waste education and help and guide our visitors to our foreshore," she said.
The State Government has supported requests by Bayside Council for six weekend closures of Bay Street between Moate Avenue and The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands.
Transport for NSW has agreed to the partial road closure of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands to prevent right-hand turns onto The Grand Parade between Friday and Sunday on summer weekend nights.
A number of events are planned along the foreshore during summer.
These include the MS Ride Sydney to Wollongong on 6 November; Aussie Night Markets on the first Sunday of the month from 4pm to 8pm; and Clean Up Australia Day on 5 March, 2023.
For more information go to: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
