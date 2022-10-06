For the remainder of this week during school holidays, and starting back up again next school holidays, Specsavers Miranda is hosting a free vision screening clinic for children in Sutherland Shire.
To support parents in understanding the importance of vision for their school-aged children, the clinic will screen kids for any potential problems.
So far, at the end of the first week of screenings, there have been more than 150 children tested. Almost one in three had to be referred for more specialist testing.
The vision screening checks the following with fun resources: long and short sightedness, vision clarity, colour vision, binocular coordination (how well their eyes work well together) and tracking.
At the end of each screen test, the parent is given a report card of detailed findings and recommended next steps.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.