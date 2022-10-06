St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Specsavers Miranda checks vision for children during school holidays

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are free eye checks for children during the school holidays at Specsavers Miranda. Picture supplied

For the remainder of this week during school holidays, and starting back up again next school holidays, Specsavers Miranda is hosting a free vision screening clinic for children in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.