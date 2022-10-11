B&M Florist celebrates 35 years Advertising Feature

With a passion for floristry, Maria and Bill saw an opportunity to provide the St George area with a one-of-a-kind florist shop. Picture supplied

Bill and Maria Rizos took over Monterey mixed business in 1987. They are now celebrating the 35th anniversary of B&M Florist.

"35 years and our business is still family owned and operated, from hand selecting each and every individual flower at the markets, to making and preparing flowers, sourcing gifts and serving customers," they said.



As a boutique retail florist, "we offer premium quality flowers, plants, baby products, homewares and gifts. We are exclusive stockists of international brands sourcing unique products that no other stores have. We are a full-service florist shop providing flowers for corporate clients, weddings, events and funerals. We also offer home styling services."

They also do it extremely well. "We are multi award winners and are consistently ranked as the finest in our fields. [Examples include] Australian Small Business Champions, Florist of the Year Sydney Markets Fresh Awards, St George Local Business Awards Outstanding Florist, Bride's Choice Awards Best Florist and many more."



Additionally, "unlike other stores as we progress in our establishment our passion and commitment grow, we are constantly sourcing new products, creating new trends and being innovators in our field. Floristry is our passion and our commitment to our customers is to always be better and exceed their expectations," they said.

Plus, "with social media playing a crucial role in our industry, it is important to always be ahead of the trends. We find ourselves looking for inspiration from overseas to bring new designs and styles before they become popular in Australia. Floristry has evolved from traditional designs to abstract and textural looks. Focusing on premium flowers, sourcing unique wrapping paper and pushing the design limits."



The business currently has 10 employees covering everything from junior florist to managers, along with colour consultants, landscape designers, sales assistants, and marketing managers in between.



"Our humble business enables us to support our employees and their families, contributing to the local area and community."



Moreover, "being a stand-alone store in a residential area for the past 35 years we have come to be a big part of the community.



"We have found that customers have nostalgia growing up in the area and coming back into the store 10 to 15 years later with their children.



"Our customers are like our family, everyone knows us and we are honoured to be a part of our client's special occasions over the years.