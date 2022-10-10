The weather was always going to win as Sutherland's two day game against Fairfield /Liverpool was abandoned and ended in a draw.
After declaring at 9/369 Sutherland tried to push the visitors who were 4/167 when rain stopped play.
The subsequent 1st Grade T20 and Poidevin-Gray Shield competitions, which were due to get under way on Sunday, were also cancelled.
Sutherland's Ben Dwarshuis led the charge for NSW on his first-class debut last week with four wickets in their season opening Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.
This included the wicket of Sam Whiteman first ball
After being in the second squad and playing for the Sydney Sixes the 28 year old left arm, fast, medium pacer made his long-awaited Shield debut for NSW against WA at the WACA.
NSW were sent in and were all out for 180, and at stumps day one , WA were 2/18 with Ben taking both wickets.
At games end WA held off the visitors and won by eight wickets with 91 balls left.
