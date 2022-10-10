St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Play abandoned in Sutherlands two day game

John Veage
By John Veage
October 10 2022
Ben Dwarshuis finished with 4/48 in his debut.Picture John Veage

The weather was always going to win as Sutherland's two day game against Fairfield /Liverpool was abandoned and ended in a draw.

