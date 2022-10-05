St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

ICON Eyewear is St George Local Business of the Year

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:00am
ICON Eyewear owner, optometrist Michael Mihailidis, centre with staff Jerry Chen and Vivian To. Picture: Chris Lane

ICON Eyewear of Hurstville has been named Business of the Year in the St George Local Business Awards.

