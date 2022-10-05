ICON Eyewear is St George Local Business of the Year

ICON Eyewear of Hurstville has been named Business of the Year in the St George Local Business Awards.
The family company was started by husband and wife, optometrists Michael Mihailidis and Maria Dimitratos in 1992.
Originally known as MDM Eyecare Centre, they were based in Westfield Shopping Centre for 10 years before moving to their present location at the corner of Park Road and Cross Street 20 years ago.
"We have patients who we saw as school kids and now we are seeing their kids," Mr Mihailidis said.
"Hurstville is a very down to earth community. It's changed demographically, particularly since we started. This hasn't affected us a bit. A lot of people have moved out of Hurstville but they still come and see us."
The ICON Eyecare team were named Business of the Year at the awards night held at the Southern Sydney Event Centre, Club Central Hurstville on September 27.
The awards recognise the outstanding businesses providing quality products or services in the St George area.
"It is the first time we have won the award. We were in shock," Mr Mihailidis said.
"We put a lot of time and effort into the business because we value our clients' eye health.
"We strive for excellence, using the latest technology available and offer a range of services including advanced eyecare, pathology management and CASA examinations for pilots and the aviation industry. We also offer myopia management control and advanced contact lens fitting.
"There's about 30 Optometrists and eye surgeons in Hurstville. There's a lot of competition.
"The technology we use includes for macular, glaucoma, diabetes of the eye and dry eye treatments.
"We also like treating children for their myopia and help to minimise their dependence on spectacles.
"People don't just come to us for glasses. They come to be treated for every aspect of their eyes.
"We try to look after their eyes in every respect and we think we have the technology to do this."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
