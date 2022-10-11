A glittering spectacular Advertising Feature

Our most outstanding local businesses and business people were recognised at the 2022 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

Organisers proudly stated that 2022's Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

At the presentation night on Wednesday, September 28, this year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they each, in turn, made their way to the stage.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities - Steve Loe

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.

"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

The Sutherland Shire Leader were also proud to be official media partner, witnessing all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.

"This year was no exception. It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."



Additionally, "the awards are only possibly with the support of major sponsors NOVA Employment and support sponsors, Sutherland Shire Council, Sutherland Shire Environment Centre, Menai Marketplace, Southgate Shopping Centre, Kareela Village, Ramsgate RSL, White Key Marketing and Bx Networking." Mr Loe said.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."

Mr Loe also thanked Doltone House, Sylvania Waters for the high quality food and service it provided.

"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."