The community backlash against Marine Rescue NSW plans for Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla has prompted state government action, which has opponents of the proposal puzzled.
Heritage NSW, as delegate of the Heritage Council of NSW, posted an update on Wednesday, stating it had "paused the public consultation for the proposed development".
"A substantial volume of stakeholder feedback has already been received and the opportunity to provide further feedback on the heritage aspects of the proposal will be advertised at a later date, in accordance with the requirements of the Heritage Act," the statement said.
"In the interim, the Department Planning and Environment - Crown Lands will be seeking feedback from the community on how the proposal impacts their use and enjoyment of Crown land prior to making a decision on the granting of a lease to Marine Rescue NSW over parts of the reserve.
"The details of this exhibition will be published on the Crown Land website in due course."
The proposal includes demolition of buildings 19, 10 and adjoining walkway and replacement with training pool facility; demolition of building 16 and replacement with four-storey training academy including accommodation, conference and dining facilities; refurbishment of buildings 13 & 15; landscaping and other minor works.
President of Sutherland Historical Society, Pauline Curby, said she was concerned the proposal was being put in the "too hard basket until they can try to sneak it through at a later date".
"Are they waiting till after the state election?" she said.
"The Liberal Party is not going to lose the seat of Cronulla, but Miranda could be a different matter.
"There would be a lot of people in Miranda electorate who like coming down to Hungry Point Reserve."
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman tweeted the Heritage NSW update without comment.
Twitter responses included:
Jay Booker: "A lot of locals are very upset about the proposal and would welcome the opportunity to give feedback to Crown Lands".
Annette Hogan: "Can we please have confirmation that the submissions already received by Heritage will be taken into account when Heritage requests further feedback. Also can you guarantee that the Dept Planning will not advertise for comment over December / January".
Kerry Cattell: "Let's hope that we are informed of the new feedback dates. Last time we found out by accident."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
