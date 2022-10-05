A guide to workers compensation payouts in NSW

A lot goes into computing a workers compensation payout, let alone an injured workers total benefits. Picture supplied

Pressing claims of a work-related injury is one thing, but calculating the payout is another. All over the state, the injured and families of the deceased pursue legal battles in hopes of receiving just compensation. The potential payout can be astronomical, with some payouts hitting as much as six figures. Work accidents that result in death would naturally have a far higher payout.

Crunching the numbers isn't as easy as one might believe. Legal professionals like Law Partners and other law offices take several factors in calculating how much a person expects to get under NSW's workers compensation program. This article explains how the program works, though it still pays to consult a lawyer if you find yourself in such a situation.

Weekly compensation

The Workers Compensation Act of 1987 details everything one needs to know or do to claim workers compensation in NSW. While a long text comprising eight parts and tens of divisions, Part 3 outlines information on the amount someone who suffered a work-related injury can get.

Section 33, under Division 2, requires employers to include a weekly payment in their overall compensation for an employee who's totally or partially incapable of working. However, the employee can be disqualified if they don't fulfil their obligations as stated by Chapter 3 of the Workplace Injury Management and Workers Compensation Act of 1998 (a.k.a. 1998 Act).

In determining the amount, legal professionals look for three primary considerations:

The extent of the person's injuries (as assessed by a medical practitioner)

An estimate of earnings lost due to the person being unable to report for work

The magnitude of the impact on the person's ability to earn in the future

An eligible employee can only receive so much every week. Section 34 sets a maximum weekly compensation amount (MWCA) of AUD$1,838.70 as of this writing. Barring an amendment to the section, this value can only change via indexation under Division 6A. This process calculates the pre-injury average weekly earnings (PIAWE) relative to the consumer price index.

Entitlement rates

Sections 36 to 39 determine the employee's weekly entitlement as follows:

First entitlement period (0-13 weeks), Section 36

Regardless of work capacity, the individual can receive 95 per cent of their PIAWE. Those capable of some work are eligible for either 95 per cent of their PIAWE or the entirety of MWCA, minus their current weekly earnings, whichever is lesser.

Second entitlement period (14-130 weeks), Section 37

The conditions for entitlement expand during this phase. All you need to know here is if the individual has returned to work and, if yes, how many hours per week they've accrued.

If the person still can't work, they'll continue receiving their weekly benefits. However, the rate this time is lower at 80 per cent of their PIAWE.

If the person has returned to work but accrued more than 15 hours a week, they can receive either 95 per cent of their PIAWE or the entirety of MWCA, minus their current weekly earnings. Otherwise, they'll get either 80 per cent of their PIAWE or the whole MWCA. In both scenarios, the lesser of the two applies.

After the second entitlement period (130-260 weeks), Section 38

Typically, the weekly benefits stop at this point, except for those who still can't return to work. A person with some work capacity but still requires benefits must submit a written application to the insurer a year after the second entitlement period has ended. If qualified, the insurer will assess the individual every two years.

The entitlement for those with no work capacity is the same as Section 37. Otherwise, the entitlement is either 80 per cent of the individual's PIAWE or the entirety of MWCA, minus the current weekly earnings, whichever is lesser.

Cessation after five years (260 weeks beyond), Section 39

Five years is the maximum limit for the weekly entitlement. The only exception is a worker who has suffered a permanent impairment of over 20 per cent, determinable through a thorough medical assessment under Chapter 7 of the 1998 Act. The entitlement for such cases is the same as in Section 38.

While uncommon, it isn't unusual for the injured to never return to their old occupations, especially in NSW. A recent report shows that the number of people returning to work after their injuries has plummeted to a historic low.

