With a name like 'Dazzler' Wolli Creek wrestler Ken Dunlop's life must have been a colourful affair.
The 62-year-old has now penned his autobiography, titled, 'Dazzler Dunlop: Inside My Squared Circle', which tells of Dunlop's more than 20-year professional wrestling career.
From 1977 to 2000 Dunlop not only wrestled, but also promoted, refereed, announced and trained fellow wrestlers, all the while working through his life and career as an openly gay man.
During his entertaining career he won the Australian Light Heavyweight Title on two occasions and the Australian Heavyweight Title.
His achievements and service to the sport saw him inducted into the Australian Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Born and initially trained in Melbourne, Dunlop said he moved to Sydney because of the extra work.
"Sydney had a lot bigger wrestling scene than Melbourne, basically because of the RSL clubs," he said.
"I did a show for promoter Steve Rackman. He liked it so he asked me to come up so I moved up in December '79.
"In Melbourne we were doing two shows a month. In Sydney we were doing 15 a month. It was fantastic.
"I got to train with Roy Heffernan, who was one of the legends of Australian wrestling. He was known as the 'Fabulous Kangaroo' and he travelled all around the world for nearly 20 years.
It was Heffernan that lived at nearby Monterey, who gave Dunlop the nickname 'Dazzler'.
"There was an English wrestler 'Dazzler Joe' and Roy gave me the same nickname and it stuck with me for the rest of my career.
"Wrestling is 90 per cent showmanship.
"Sydney had stricter rules because it was in RSL clubs - you couldn't fight outside the ring and you weren't allowed to bleed.
"In Melbourne they didn't have any rules."
Throughout his career Dunlop rubbed shoulders with many famous wrestlers, and also performed on the same card as some of the biggest names in the game including Andre The Giant.
While his hulking 236 kilogram frame and towering 224 centimetre height was intimidating Dunlop said he was the gentle giant.
"He was very friendly, very nice, he spoke to everyone and he remembered you.
Dunlop said they had to take a row of seats out of the bus so he could fit in and when they stopped for food and drink it was incredible.
"We pulled in to get a snack and the boys got a can of Coke and a hamburger. Andre got two litres of Coke, three barbecue chickens cut up, and a whole loaf of bread, buttered.
"On the way home he had a bottle of wine and a carton of beer."
During his time as a professional wrestler, Dunlop said the greatest thrill was performing in front of a ballistic screaming crowd.
"It was amazing. I loved the energy - especially when they hated you. I loved playing a bad guy."
Dazzler said he was concussed more than a dozen times and at 62 is crippled up.
"It's very, very hard on your body," he said.
"But the most important thing to come from my career was lifelong friendships with people like Steve Rackman, Roy Heffernan, Larry O'Dea, and Ron Miller, who were all household names."
Dazzler's book is available from Shawline Publishing.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
