Sutherland Shire's well-known bubbly blonde and talented fashion designer, Amy Taylor, has been successfully juggling a long career in the industry and family life. Now she's giving back to the community that has supported her for so many years.
The mum-of-two recently married long-time partner, boxer Junior Talipeau, in the Whitsundays in April this year. Naturally, she designed (four) dresses to wear for her stunning, small wedding of about 60 guests. The couple live at Burraneer.
Her longevity in the shire as a popular go-to for formal and party dresses remains strong, but the skilled creator is also ever-keen on branching out her brand.
"Everyone knows me as the formal wear girl, the queen of backless," Amy said. "I'm at the stage I also need to create for an older market, which I've always wanted to do. A collection for all ages from smart casual to high-end couture, which is practical and still classic, with statement, signature pieces."
She is also known for dressing The Bachelor Australia finale girls. The huge national exposure of that gig has certainly lifted what was already a solid label. But on her list of top desired dress-wearers, is Jennifer Lopez (JLO).
Back to community goals, on November 13 at Paul Signorelli's private villa in Blakehurst (Mr Signorelli is the managing director of Doltone House Group), she will showcase her new ready-to-wear collection, WOMAN by Amy Taylor, on the catwalk.
"This collection isn't for my well known school formal market. This is focused on more 25-plus and the range will consist of some casual resort pieces through to high-end evening couture to bridal," Ms Taylor said.
"I would like to give back at the same time and I'll be raising funds for women and families affected by domestic violence. We hope to raise $50,000 and all profits will go directly to local families or towards projects of charity organisations that focus on this area.
"A lot of businesses including Highland, Doltone House and opera singer Mark Vincent, are getting behind us which is amazing. I'm grateful for a positive year due to the support of my clients."
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman will also be a guest at the event, plus expect a few celebrity appearances.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
