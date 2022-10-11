The wait is over and it's time for the final hurdle.
With pens ready, Year 12 students from across NSW are kicking off their HSC exams on Wednesday, October 12.
On the back of major projects already presented earlier across visual and performing arts, the written examinations are no doubt the most nerve-racking of all, with thousands of students gearing up to give it their all across a range of electives.
A total of 67,327 students are on track to complete their HSC program - making the HSC the most popular school credential in Australia in 2022.
Enrolments are consistent with previous years, with Mathematics, Biology and Business Studies attracting the largest number of students for nine years running.
An additional 8166 students are studying one or more HSC courses - most of these students are not yet in year 12.
About 200 students will sit HSC exams overseas. Each exam is reviewed at least six times.
English, the only compulsory subject in the HSC, is the first exam. It requires students to have a steady hand, as they are tested on their textual knowledge of classic and contemporary literature in essay form.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell has also welcomed the move from the NSW Teachers Federation to cancel strikes that had been foreshadowed to take place during the HSC exams.
The union had planned for strike action timed with the start of the HSC written exams as part of its efforts to frustrate the industrial relations process - action backed by NSW Labor.
Ms Mitchell wrote to the union on September 30, urging union leaders not to add to student anxiety.
"I'm pleased the union has heeded our calls to cancel strike action that would have caused additional stress for HSC students across NSW," Ms Mitchell said.
"Strikes on school days are always unnecessarily disruptive and cause stress for students and parents, even more so during the HSC exams.
"The NSW Government has set out a fair and reasonable offer to address teacher pay and workload issues. The matter is before the Industrial Relations Committee and I continue to urge the union to respect due process."
As of next year teachers will receive additional release from face to face teaching for curriculum planning. High school teachers will receive more than six hours release time per week, more than any other state or territory. The government has also enlisted the help of education experts and teachers to develop Rewarding Excellence in Teaching that will see great classroom teachers paid significantly more.
All HSC written exams are proceeding as planned. Students can also access the 'Stay Healthy HSC' hub for tips, resources and advice for taking care of themselves during the exam period.
Exams end on November 4 with Design and Technology.
Applications for university study in 2023 are also strong according to The University Admissions Centre (UAC), with well over 26,000 Year 12 applications received by August.
UAC releases its first offers to Year 12 students on November 11.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
