Your modern sanctuary in Caringbah South

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Comprising of only three private residences that combine luxury with tranquillity, to set a new high standard of coastal living.
Contemporary home with north-facing aspect and exquisite grounds, Olea showcases high ceilings, thoughtfully positioned highlight windows and multiple internal living spaces.
Ideal for downsizers and families alike, this luxury residence features a large bespoke kitchen with stone benchtops, white v-groove joinery, warm timber veneer island, brass fixtures and the latest Miele appliances.
Three generously proportioned bedrooms with 100 per cent wool carpet, and exquisite spa-like bathrooms with luxurious finishes, brushed nickel tapware and limestone benchtops.
Enjoy the huge open plan living spaces, with solid timber flooring, that flow directly onto the private alfresco terrace with a northerly aspect and tropical lush gardens.
There's private double garaging with ample storage and internal access plus a light and airy laundry,
Proudly developed by the HIA award-winning TDV Constructions, who have a reputation for outstanding quality in the Sutherland Shire, and expertly designed by Smith & Tzannes, with luxurious interiors by StudioSense.
A finalist for the 2022 HIA-CSR NSW Housing and Kitchen and Bathroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.