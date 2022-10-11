House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car
This designer haven provides the perfect mix of luxury, tranquillity and privacy in a prestigious beachside enclave.
"A striking design with attention to detail over two awe-inspiring levels," Mitchell Wynn of Highland said. "It delivers all-year-round entertaining so homeowners can enjoy an undercover alfresco setting, in-ground swimming pool and cabana. It offers a versatile floorplan with multiple entertaining areas."
A high-set position, this home delivers with sweeping interiors featuring polished concrete flooring and natural marble accents throughout.
Three oversized bedrooms sit on the upper level plus a master retreat with ensuite and walk-in robe. A fourth bedroom and home office are found on the lower level with a built-in robe and ensuite, perfect for a self-contained retreat.
With manicured gardens and an alfresco setting with built-in barbeque, there's a fully tiled in-ground saltwater pool and sun-drenched cabana.
For the chef at heart, a timeless marble kitchen fitted with premium appliances, butler's pantry and eat-in breakfast bar. An oversized basement garage for at least four cars and additional off-street parking.
"Just a short stroll to Cronulla's vibrant dining hub, Wanda Beach and Don Lucas Reserve," Mitchell added.
