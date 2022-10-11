House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 1
In a highly sought-after address delivering a brilliant family lifestyle, this inspiring property boasts a wealth of potential.
North-facing and level with a side boundary on Jameson Lane, it provides a top-quality site for your new executive design.
A four-bedroom home in neat condition currently occupies the lot.
Dynamically positioned within footsteps of cosmopolitan cafes and restaurants, transport links, Sans Souci Public School and the picturesque Kogarah Bay foreshore, this exceptional offering represents an incredibly rare opportunity to fully capitalise on a prime location.
Bring your creative vision and build your dream family home on this low-maintenance block that measures approximately 464sqm.
With an existing single-storey residence that features two living areas, two kitchens and high ceilings, tile and polished timber floors plus a drive-through carport.
Just moments from all Sans Souci's key attractions - stroll to neighbourhood childcare, shopping centre and Supabarn as well as easy access to Botany Bay coastline and just 1.5km to Dolls Point Beach.
Local clubs and gyms, parks and a range of schooling on the doorstep while St George Hospital precinct and Kogarah CBD only minutes away.
An exclusive suburb within close proximity of airport too.
