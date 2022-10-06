Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Keeping kids safe and active

To help, the NSW Government is offering a second $100 First Lap Swimming Voucher for parents of children aged 3-6 years old. Over 180,000 vouchers for swimming lesson fees were redeemed in the first year of the program, providing children with vital water safety and survival skills. This also represented more than $18 million in savings for families across NSW. In the Sutherland Shire, 7491 vouchers have been redeemed in the first year of the program, representing close to $750,000 of savings. Now is the perfect time to redeem a second First Lap Swimming voucher and get your child into the pool. More information about the First Lap vouchers can be found here.