Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Keeping kids safe and active

After a rainy and cold winter, summer days lazing by the pool or enjoying the Shire's sandy beaches, tidal pools and waterways can't come soon enough.
But swimming, boating, fishing and socialising on and around the water has its risks. Royal Surf Life Saving Australia reports a 30 per cent increase in drowning deaths across Australia in 2021-22. Drownings occur across all generations and one of the ways we can make sure our children are well equipped for summer in the Shire is to make sure they can swim and swim well.
To help, the NSW Government is offering a second $100 First Lap Swimming Voucher for parents of children aged 3-6 years old. Over 180,000 vouchers for swimming lesson fees were redeemed in the first year of the program, providing children with vital water safety and survival skills. This also represented more than $18 million in savings for families across NSW. In the Sutherland Shire, 7491 vouchers have been redeemed in the first year of the program, representing close to $750,000 of savings. Now is the perfect time to redeem a second First Lap Swimming voucher and get your child into the pool. More information about the First Lap vouchers can be found here.
For many of us, warmer weather means the return of cricket and other summer sports. As summer sports registrations officially open, I encourage all parents to take advantage of the Active Kids Voucher program. Whether its cricket, tennis, or dancing, there are over 11,000 Active Kids providers across NSW. School-enrolled children in NSW can access two $100 vouchers each year. More information about the Active Kids vouchers can be found here.
Summer isn't just all sport and swimming. The NSW Government is also offering Creative Kids vouchers for school-aged children. Parents can claim a $100 voucher per year to put towards the cost of lessons and fees with registered providers. More information about the Creative Kids vouchers can be found here.
Whether it's First Lap vouchers, Active Kids vouchers or Creative Kids vouchers, the NSW Government is committed to boosting your budget by easing the cost of living pressure on families, and at the same time provide valuable opportunities for children to learn new skills, keep healthy, stay safe, get creative and have fun.
