The Wheelaroos are Australia's representative Wheelchair Rugby League team and Sutherland's Liam Luff will be part of the first ever wheelchair competition to be held as part of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup main event.
The Wheelaroos last showcased their skills against England on Australian soil in 2019, having clashed with other rival teams on tours to England in 2013 and France in 2017 for the World Cup.
SkyRing Wheelaroos Coach Brett Clark has named a squad of 12 ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in the United Kingdom with Luff and the Dragon's Richard Engles in the team.
Australian Rugby League Chairman Peter V'landys AM said he was excited to see the extraordinary feats of the Australian wheelchair athletes on the World Cup stage.
"I'm in awe of what these athletes do - extraordinary courage, dedication, skill and toughness, combined with extraordinary stories of perseverance," Mr V'landys said.
Coach Brett Clark said having selected a team with both experience and youth, he is keen to see this talented group of players take to the pitch.
"The delayed start to the World Cup has strengthened our preparation. The group has now become closer and more focused.
"Given that the wheelchair tournament is happening alongside the Men's and Women's fixtures for the very first time allows us to showcase our version of this great game, truly showing how inclusive Rugby League is."
Liam Luff's dedication to Wheelchair Rugby League took a while to develop and the former Port Hacking High School student grew up playing basketball.
"I'd tried a few different sports, but never found one that really stuck."
Liam admits that even after debuting with the West Tigers Wheelchair Rugby League team in 2016, Wheelchair RL didn't seem like his game. However, after a break, he says: "I loved it and became committed."
"Slowly over the next few years I worked and learnt from those around me and improved season upon season, and developed a passion for the game."
He says the game has brought him an opportunity to be a part of an incredible team of people.
"I now am able to have an experience I never thought I'd have the opportunity to."
Liam plays with the Parramatta Eels Wheelchair RL team as the newly promoted Cronulla Sharks team had only been playing in the development competition.
Nicknamed 'Ruff', the wheelchair athlete follows the Sharks and is a fan of player Ronaldo Mulitalo.
"Representing Australia is the greatest honour you could ever get"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.