De La Salle Rugby League Club has revived the old footy trip away tradition, with an outback Beach to Bush Tour just completed.
End-of-season footy trips typically involve a year's worth of fundraising and a long weekend in a popular tourist destination.
This year's De La under 16s bucked the trend with a trip to the outback they say they'll never forget.
Age Group Manager, David Luthje said the goal was to spend the trip funds where they were needed, and bring back an old-school footy tradition that would see the boys play against a regional or remote team.
"We had family connections to the town of Coonabarabran, so decided to raise what we could to get there, and make what contributions we could along the way," David said.
"The parents and players pulled together to get the 'Beach to Bush Tour' on the road with Bunnings BBQs, merchandise sales and calls for sponsorship.
"We also got in touch with the Clontarf Foundation to see if they'd be interested in organising a game with us and taking donated gear."
With a busload of players and a convoy of cars packed with empty eskies and donations, the team travelled almost 500 kilometres from Caringbah to Coonabarabran,then drove a further 240 kilometres out to Coonamble for a friendly match against the Clontarf Academy kids.
Coach Dom Cooper said the day out in Coonamble was a rewarding one .
"The De La boys presented them with commemorative jerseys and afterwards they put on a BBQ for us, which was pretty special."
