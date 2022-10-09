St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Under 16's make the most of their season

By John Veage
October 9 2022
The De La Salle JRL u16's donated football gear and clothing to the Clontarf Foundation, and also gave to the Coonabarabran Rugby League Club on their trip away.

De La Salle Rugby League Club has revived the old footy trip away tradition, with an outback Beach to Bush Tour just completed.

