Urgent action needed to improve safety at Carlton intersection

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has called a community meeting next Monday to discuss road safety concerns at the intersection of Park Road and the Princes Highway, Carlton.
The intersection of Park Road and the Princes Highway is extremely busy during peak times, and the absence of a green-light arrow makes it extremely difficult for motorists to safely turn right from Park Road onto the Princes Highway when driving towards the city.
"I have been calling on the NSW Government to install a dedicated green-light arrow for some time, however no action has been taken to improve road safety at the intersection," he said.
"This issue causes many traffic and safety issues and must be addressed by the NSW Government.
"I am looking forward to hearing the feedback from residents at the community meeting", David said.
The meeting will be held at 5pm at Anglo Square in Carlton on Monday, 10 October.
All feedback from the meeting will be raised with the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.