St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Urgent action needed to improve safety at Carlton intersection

Updated October 6 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The absence of a green-light arrow makes it extremely difficult for motorists to safely turn right from Park Road onto the Princes Highway when driving towards the city, Mr Coleman said.

Federal Member for Banks, David Coleman has called a community meeting next Monday to discuss road safety concerns at the intersection of Park Road and the Princes Highway, Carlton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.