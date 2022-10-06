Surf historian Andrew Mckinnon is bring his 'Legends of Surf 72' photographic exhibition to the iconic Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach, from October 8-16,admittance is free.
Legends of Surf 72 is a pictorial exhibition which takes you on a nostalgic ride down the time tunnel of 1972 and the events that shaped a breakthrough year in surfing culture.
It also marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1972 Australian Team. Tracing their competitive journey from the 1972 World Surfing Championships at San Diego, California in October to the winter big wave season in Hawaii .
1972 witnessed the changeover from amateur competitions and the birth of new professional surfing events that would pave the way towards surfing professionalism.
The significance of the 1972 Australian Team that comprised of 21 surfers is that 14 of this legendary team have been inducted into the Surfing Australia Hall of Fame, a statistic unlikely ever to be repeated.
Organiser Andrew McKinnon was a member of the 72 Team and has collaborated with Curator Karen Neilsen and fellow Australian team member Rod Brooks to jointly bring this engaging story to life.
McKinnon famously was also the third and final winner of the Cronulla Bobby Brown Memorial Contest at Wanda Beach in 1970 at the age of 16.
Mckinnon said Bobby was his all time hero growing up as a gremlin on the Gold Coast in the early sixties.
"You couldn't help being inspired by his contest results, his style, and cool demeanor!" said McKinnon who has been the custodian of the Bobby Brown perpetual trophy modeled on the famous Jack Eden photograph of Bobby on his G&S stringerless board at Sandon Point.
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew AM was a junior surfer at the time and the 1978 World Champion will have some replica surfboards models on display at Bondi.
"As a member of the 1972 Australian Team, I'm proud to be part of the Legends of Surf 72 Exhibition and its story on surf history and culture," he said
"I'm honoured to have my boards on display that includes 1978 World Title design and the latest Free Ride model at the Exhibition."
Another Sutherland Shire link to the 72 Worlds was team member and 1976 World Champion Peter Townend who spent his "Cronulla' years working at Caringbah's G&S surfboards after the San Diego event .
Photos for the Legends of the Surf 72 exhibition have been supplied by famous photographers of the times- California's Jeff Divine, Steve Wilkings, Drew Kampion, and personal photos from 72 Team member Mark Warren, Peter Townend, Anthony Hardwick, and Australian photographer Dick Hoole, Frank Pithers, and Mick Eyre.
Legends of Surf 72 has been sponsored by City of Gold Coast and supported by Surfing Australia, TRACKS magazine, Swellnet.com, Floxy, Print & Wear and S-Lab for the Creators.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
