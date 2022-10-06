St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bondi Pavilion hosts surf retro exhibition

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 6 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legends of Surf 72 is a photographic exhibition taking you on a nostalgic ride down the tunnel of 1972 and the events that shaped a breakthrough year in surfing-and inset 1978 World Champion Peter Townend.Picture Jeff Divine

Surf historian Andrew Mckinnon is bring his 'Legends of Surf 72' photographic exhibition to the iconic Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach, from October 8-16,admittance is free.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.