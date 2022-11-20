St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Parking space with own title in Cronulla apartment block goes to auction

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car parking space at Cronulla, which is being auctioned. Picture supplied

Home buyers, who are having trouble getting into the market at Cronulla, could settle for a parking space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.