Home buyers, who are having trouble getting into the market at Cronulla, could settle for a parking space.
A parking space in the Kalimna complex in Gerrale Street, opposite Cronulla RSL Memorial Club, is due to go to auction on November 29.
Jon Brookes, principal of Brookes Partners Real Estate, which is marketing the property, said, to his knowledge, this was the first Cronulla beachside car space with own title to be offered for sale publicly.
With no sales to guide the price, the result is hard to predict, but Mr Brookes was offered $ 75,000 for his car space at Cronulla.
Mr Brookes said there had been plenty of interest from local business operators and investors since the property was advertised.
"The easy vehicular ingress and egress combined with no stairs, makes the car space accessible by everyone, including those requiring wheelchair access," the agency says.
"The car space also benefits from immediate access to common bathroom including toilet and shower provisions.
"24/7 security access is available to the space."
Subject to survey the registered car space is recorded as 5.55 metres long , 2.67metres wide , a total of approximately 14.8 square metres.
It located on the basement level 1 of the Kalimna apartment complex at 107 Gerrale Street.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
