ANZ Kogarah branch to close next month

The ANZ Kogarah branch is scheduled to close on 30 November.
ANZ District Manager, Mark Simpson confirmed the closure today.
"As more customers continue to move towards using convenient and secure online and digital banking options, we have seen in-branch transactions drop on average by more than 50 per cent over the past four years across ANZ," Mr Simpson said.
"We have personally written to our Kogarah customers and are working with them on alternative banking methods, including online banking, mobile lenders, phone banking and the ANZ app.
"Customers seeking face-to-face banking can also visit our Rockdale branch.
"All ANZ customers also have fee-free access to ANZ Smart ATMs, the atmx network, and additional ATMs operated by the other major banks to meet their banking needs.
"In addition, customers can withdraw money using EFTPOS facilities at major supermarkets in Kogarah and surrounding areas.
"Our staff have been given access to tools and training as well as redeployment opportunities within ANZ. For the employees who are not continuing, we will provide access to unlimited career coaching and outplacement support as well as access to our career training fund."
Banks have closed seven branches in St George or Sutherland Shire since the start of 2021.
ANZ closed its Engadine branch in November 2021 and NAB closed its Heathcote branch in January 2021.
St George closed its branches at Riverwood and Engadine in late 2021 and at Kingsgrove in June this year.
Cronulla lost its St George Bank branch in November 2021 and its Westpac branch in June this year.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
