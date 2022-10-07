St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

ANZ Kogarah branch to close next month

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ANZ branch at 58-60 Railway Parade, Kogarah. Picture: John Veage

The ANZ Kogarah branch is scheduled to close on 30 November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.