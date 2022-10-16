On Sunday, September 25 the St George FC U20's squad defeated the Northbridge Bulls to become the 20's NSW League One Champions for 2022.
The 20's finished second on the table with an impressive tally of scoring 84 goals and only conceding 15 in 30 rounds of football.
After completing a sensational league campaign, and defeating Gladesville Ravens in the Semi-Final, the St George girls had to face up to the undefeated Northbridge Bulls favourites .
On a very warm afternoon, played at Valentine Sports Park - Football NSW headquarters - St George's victory never looked in doubt after going ahead mid way through the first half with a goal from Paris Alcon.
It was a dominant display with one way traffic and two more goals were added in the second half through great strikes from Kyla Vanderaan and Jordy Baker to leave the scoreboard 3-0 at full time.
Captain Jasmin Zouroudis said that since the start of the season, there was a great energy in the group.
"Everyone got along really well, and the culture inside the team was uplifting and motivating, which always helps when competing and preparing for matches," Jasmin said.
"This team spirit was promoted by coach Mark Greenfield. He has instilled a positive culture of camaraderie and unity, which has contributed to the group's consistent style of playing and managing games.
"To win the Grand Final with these girls is sensational after all the hard work, sacrifices and effort the group has made since the start of the season," she said.
It was the first time in almost a decade since the Saints women have claimed a major title and unfortunately for the Northbridge Bulls, it was their only defeat of the season.
St George Football Club, commonly called Saints, was founded by Hungarian immigrants in 1957 as the Budapest Club and in 1965 was renamed as the St George - Budapest Club.
It was promoted by Hungarian immigrants like Sandor Pongracz who took over an ailing Budapest SC and merged it with the St George Soccer Association in 1963, playing a crucial role in the development of not only this club but also Australian football.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.