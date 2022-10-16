St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

First Saints women's win in a decade

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:18am, first published October 16 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The competition winning St George FC Womens U20's squad-It was the first time in almost a decade since the Saints Women have claimed a major title.

On Sunday, September 25 the St George FC U20's squad defeated the Northbridge Bulls to become the 20's NSW League One Champions for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.