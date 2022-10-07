Soggy sod turning signals new start for Barton Park

It was a soggy sod turning ceremony yesterday to mark the official start of work on the multi-million dollar upgrade of the Barton Park Recreational Precinct.
Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper did the honours.
They were joined by NSW Office of Sport representative, Cathy Gorman, Bayside Councillors as well as Ford Civil Contracting and Council staff.
The NSW Government approved a $5 million Multi- Sports Community Grant for the upgrade of Barton Park.
The council has also secured a $3 million NSW Public Spaces Legacy Grant for the new share path and cycleway.
The Barton Park Recreational Precinct project will deliver Zone 1 and 2 of the Barton Park Masterplan.
The design is based on feedback received from the community during a six-week community engagement held by Bayside Council in 2020.
The project will provide sporting fields, open space for passive and active recreation, an accessible share path along Muddy Creek and a new children's playground for the growing populations of Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek.
The Active Centre, known as Zone 1 or the former St George Sporting Fields and Stadium will be be delivered following the Government's $5 million Multi Sport Community Grant.
Zone 2 will have the new share path and cycle way benefiting from the $3million Legacy Grant.
The former stadium will be replaced, and the area transformed into the main activity hub.
"This Government funding is a huge win for our community and has made it possible for us to begin upgrading Barton Park," Mayor Dr Christina said.
"Our vision for Barton Park is to make it a place for everyone, particularly for the growing populations around Arncliffe, Banksia and Wolli Creek.
"It will be inclusive for all ages and all levels of activity from morning walks to bird watching, or from cycling to playing organized sports and places for families to enjoy quality time together," Councillor Curry said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
