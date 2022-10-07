PHOTOS|Blooming lovely show at Southern Orchid Spectacular

The eyes of the orchid enthusiasts are on Sutherland Shire this weekend.
The annual Southern Orchid Spectacular is being held this weekend at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium.
One of Australia's top orchid events, it attracts orchid breeders from across Australia and overseas and is presented by the not-for-profit Orchid Society of NSW in conjunction with the Eastern Suburbs Orchid Society and the Sutherland Shire Orchid Society.
Orchid breeders will be selling a wide range of exotic hybrids and species from all over the word, as well as Australian native plants not often seen by the public.
Orchids are available for sale as large flowering plants from local nurseries or seedlings from West Australia and Queensland and overseas.
The Southern Orchid Spectacular opened today and will be held Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm at the Sutherland Basketball Stadium, Rawson Avenue, Sutherland.
Tickets: Adults, $10, Ocahes, $5 per person. Childrne Under 15 years free.
i
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.