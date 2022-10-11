Working hard and loving what you do Advertising Feature

Picture supplied

Emilia Zappia was the winner of the Youth Award for 2022 in the St George Local Business Awards.

"I am head florist and also store manager for The Love Bud," Emilia said.



"My job entails going to the markets, in-store customer service, looking after the presentation of the inside of the shop and store-front, I make bouquets and arrangements for the shop and I create florals for weekly corporate clients and also all events.

"I have been working at The Love Bud for a year and a half now," Emilia said.



Her role "has had its challenges. It comes with a lot of responsibility, and with my boss giving me so much creative freedom it has allowed me to find my creative self which is challenging when you have so many avenues. But it has also given me insight on how to help run a business. My boss opened her doors during COVID. That would've been the biggest challenge of them all."

Emilia said that winning this award means a great deal to her. "The Youth Award is really important to me, as a young woman especially. I have been a florist for almost 10 years - I started when I was 15 years old and I have worked so hard for these milestone moments. All the blood, sweat and tears of early mornings, late nights and devoting myself 100 per cent to my work and my career makes this moment so sweet. Being the next generation of young employees, I hope I can set a really good example on how you can work hard and love what you do and feel like you are never working a day in your life."

Acknowledging the support and guidance of those around her, "firstly, I would love to say a massive thank you to my boss, Susie. She is my role model, my teacher and mentor, my friend, and has been my biggest support. She is an inspiration to all small business owners as she had a dream and opened her shop during COVID. She is an incredible woman and I would not have this award if it wasn't for her.



"I would also like to thank my family and close family friends for supporting me throughout the years of my career and being my support unit and biggest cheerleaders.

