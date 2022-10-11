State MP Melanie Gibbons is in danger of losing Liberal Party preselection for Holsworthy at the March 2023 state election as a result of factional warfare,
An adjustment of seat boundaries since the last election has meant a reallocation of branches in the party's state electoral conferences.
This has led to claims of "stacking" and decisions being made to suit factions rather that what is more sensible geographically.
The outcome in Holsworthy is believed to favour Tina Ayyad, the wife of Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun.
Ms Gibbons survived a similar challenge at the last election.
Ms Gibbons served two terms on Sutherland Shire Council before winning the state seat of Menai in 2011.
In 2014, an electoral redistribution abolished the seat of Menai and created the new seat of Holsworthy.
The latest boundary adjustments in Holsworthy have resulted in the Liberal margin rising from 3.3 per cent to 6 per cent.
The seat has regained parts of Sutherland Shire, which were lost in the previous redistribution.
Claims of "stacking" have also been made in Heathcote, where many branches were redistributed, with sitting MP Lee Evans assured of preselection.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos is expected to be challenged for preselection.
Ms Petinos became very vulnerable after being sacked from the ministry by Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Criticism of her when she failed to help Jannali residents whose homes were to be compulsorily acquired for a commuter car park has also caused damage.
