A bakery- cake shop, which has been operating for just two years, was among winners in the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.
Arkan and Tania Yousif started The Station Patisserie at Sutherland in August 2020 and have built it into a thriving concern.
The business won the award for best bakery / cake shop at a gala event at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters.
Mr Yousif, who learnt from the best while working at the Lilli Pilli Patisserie Cafe for many years, stumbled upon the The Station Patisserie premises while on a bike ride from his Kareela home to Royal National Park.
While stopped at the pedestrian lights next to the station, he looked across and saw the former Luddys Cakes and Pies shop was was empty and available for lease.
The shop was extremely popular when operated by the Luddy family for decades, but it never reached the same heights after the business was sold, and eventually closed.
After signing a lease, the Yousifs did most of the work themselves painting and fitting-out because COVID had made it difficult to get tradesmen. They opened in August 2020.
Mr Yousif said they were fortunate to have enjoyed success from the start, and business continued to grow.
"We listened to customers and gave them what they wanted," he said.
"However, we never expected to win the baker-cake shop category in the Local Business Awards.
"We thought, 'It will be a good night out - let's go along and enjoy it' ".
Mr Yousif began learning the bakery trade when he was 17, working after school and on weekends at the popular Lilli Pilli Patisserie Cafe.
Even when he became a motor mechanic after leaving school, he would still sometimes work at the shop at times.
He eventually moved to full time work at the Lili Pilli bakery for several years before opening his own shop at Sutherland.
Other winners in food sector categories included:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
