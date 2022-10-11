Icon Eyewear in Hurstville has been declared the 2022 Business of the Year in the St George Local Business Awards.
"Maria - my wife - and I started working for Paris Miki or Vision Express after we graduated in the early '90s," said Michael Mihailidis.
"Back then the practice was located inside Hurstville Westfield.
"After working for 10 years, we decided to open up our own practice at its current location. We decided to open our own practice because we believed we could provide a lot more for our patients than just spectacle correction," Michael said.
As such, "our business provides comprehensive eye consultations and in depth ocular health analysis. On top of that, our optometrists are also credentialed to conduct eye examinations for aviation purposes.
"As an optometric practice, our business includes providing spectacle and contact lens corrections among other things."
Providing customers with more of their needs has proven to be a valuable strategy.
"Standing out as an independent optometry practice has been a challenge with multiple competitors around, including corporate practices.
"We have found ways to stand out from the rest by offering services and treatments that other practices may not offer. This includes myopia control, specialty contact lenses and dry eye treatment."
Even so, despite all this effort to be the best they possibly can be, "this win has been a shock to our team given the competition this year.
"It means a lot to us to been awarded Business of the Year and honoured to receive such recognition for our services to the community in the last 30 years."
Michael and Maria are also very appreciative of everyone who helped the practice become what it is today.
"Our business would not be where it is without my dedicated staff and certainly we would like to thank our patients for their continued support.
"I would also like to thank the GPs from the area for supporting our business and referring their patients to us."
Organisers proudly stated that 2022's St George Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
At the presentation night on Tuesday, September 27, this year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they each, in turn, made their way to the stage.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The St George Leader were also proud to be official media partner, capturing all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.
"This year was no exception. It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
Additionally, "the awards are only possibly with the support of major sponsors Georges River Council and NOVA Employment, and support sponsors, BxNetworking and White Key Marketing," Mr Loe said.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."
Mr Loe also thanked South Sydney Entertainment Centre for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Businesses can register at thebusinessawards.com.au for the 2023 Local Business Awards.
Deb Merhi is the founder and director of Ability to Achieve, and the winner of Business Person of the Year in the 2022 St George Local Business Awards.
Deb opened this local boutique support service four years ago.
"I embarked on creating this business due to my own struggles with self-esteem and homelessness as a teenager," Deb said.
"I would have benefited immensely if I had a supportive network of people around me that could steer me in the right direction," Deb explained.
"When I started A2A, I knew I wanted to ensure a safe place.
"A place where everyone feels welcome and a part of a family, that works collectively to build self-esteem, self-worth and confidence, no matter what beliefs, race, religion or gender.
"To give others the confidence to believe they too have the ability to achieve anything they put their minds to."
In the time that the service has been operating, "COVID and its lockdown were by far our biggest challenge," Deb said.
"The long-term effect that still affects us today is staff shortages, but we are blessed to have grown and are still taking on more people who need help."
In terms of what winning Business Person of the Year means to Deb, "the Business Awards are always a great night out for my team.
"Everyone is in high spirits, eager to hear the winners announced.
"If you are lucky enough to take home a win, the whole team's vibe is lifted; it gives everyone a renewed drive and appreciation of each other hard work.
"On a personal level, like many other business owners, I never take the time to acknowledge my achievements.
"I reach a goal, and I think I'm going to slow down and do something special to acknowledge it, but then I move on to the next pressing issue.
"Winning this award was the first time I took that moment for myself, that I looked back at how far we have come, and I was really proud of myself and for all the amazing things my team have accomplished.
"It was indeed an incredible experience that I will never forget."
Additionally, Deb also wishes to thank or acknowledge "my husband, Tony, and my sisters, Claudia and Michelle, who help me drive my vision to reality."
Also "the management team and the support and youth workers who show up every day giving their all to the people give us the privilege of caring for them.
"Lastly, thank you to all my participants and clients who bring so much joy into our lives.
"Thank you for trusting us to care for you. Thank you all for being part of the A2A family."
Emilia Zappia was the winner of the Youth Award for 2022 in the St George Local Business Awards.
"I am head florist and also store manager for The Love Bud," Emilia said.
"My job entails going to the markets, in-store customer service, looking after the presentation of the inside of the shop and store-front, I make bouquets and arrangements for the shop and I create florals for weekly corporate clients and also all events.
"I have been working at The Love Bud for a year and a half now," Emilia said.
Her role "has had its challenges. It comes with a lot of responsibility, and with my boss giving me so much creative freedom it has allowed me to find my creative self which is challenging when you have so many avenues. But it has also given me insight on how to help run a business. My boss opened her doors during COVID. That would've been the biggest challenge of them all."
Emilia said that winning this award means a great deal to her. "The Youth Award is really important to me, as a young woman especially. I have been a florist for almost 10 years - I started when I was 15 years old and I have worked so hard for these milestone moments. All the blood, sweat and tears of early mornings, late nights and devoting myself 100 per cent to my work and my career makes this moment so sweet. Being the next generation of young employees, I hope I can set a really good example on how you can work hard and love what you do and feel like you are never working a day in your life."
Acknowledging the support and guidance of those around her, "firstly, I would love to say a massive thank you to my boss, Susie. She is my role model, my teacher and mentor, my friend, and has been my biggest support. She is an inspiration to all small business owners as she had a dream and opened her shop during COVID. She is an incredible woman and I would not have this award if it wasn't for her.
"I would also like to thank my family and close family friends for supporting me throughout the years of my career and being my support unit and biggest cheerleaders.
"Thank you to all of my amazing clients over the years for trusting me, supporting me and for not only letting me be someone who serves you, but for allowing me to also be your friend. I have met some incredible people in the last 10 years that I am so very grateful to now call my friends."