Optus tower proposal raises concerns with Sans Souci residents

Sans Souci residents are objecting to a Development Application to install an Optus mobile phone tower in their street.
Bayside Council has received a DA for the construction of a telecommunications facility with a 25-metre high pole with Optus panel antennas next to a substation at 90 Russell Avenue.
The panel antennas will bring it to a total height of 27.62-metres.
Russell Street resident, Kylie Harris said the tower will be an eyesore that will overshadow her property.
"The proposed site is a blemish on the landscape and very close to proximity of a children's playground in Noel Seiffert Reserve that is regularly used by families and their young children," Ms Harris said.
The residents are worried that young children and their families will be exposed to high emissions of electromagnetic radiation (EME) that could be detrimental to their health, she said.
"I cannot understand how Bayside Council would want to consider this site as an appropriate one to build the Optus panel antenna tower.
"We do not want this proposal to be considered at all and suggest Bayside Council find an alternate location that is not near any residential areas," she said.
The DA has been lodged by Australia Tower Network (ATN), an infrastructure company that Optus has engaged to acquire new base station sites as part of the expansion of the Optus network.
An Optus spokesperson said the proposed mobile base station will replace an existing facility on the corner of Rocky Point Road and Russell Avenue that will shortly be decommissioned.
"The new facility is needed to maintain mobile connectivity to customers in the area," the spokesperson said.
"The new facility will comply with the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) safety standard for radio frequency fields.
"Electromagnetic emissions within the Noel Seiffert Reserve Playground will be well below required limits.
"The health and safety of the community is our priority. All Optus facilities comply with strict regulations that limit the exposure of the public to electromagnetic energy (EME)."
"There were 12 locations considered and the Russell Avenue site was selected as it was considered to achieve the required coverage with the least impact to surrounding land uses," the DA's Statement of Environmental effects states.
"Carriers seek to avoid residential areas and sensitive land uses where it is possible to do so.
"In this case, it was not feasible for residential zones to be avoided entirely. Although adjacent to a residential zone, the facility is being proposed on a site with existing utility infrastructure use and has been located as far away from dwellings as possible.
"The subject lot shares a 152m boundary with the Noel Seiffert Reserve and is bounded on the northern, eastern and southern side by a total of 22 residential properties.
"The closest dwelling to the proposed facility is located 41m south-east. The location has been placed to allow for the greatest separation, to the highest number of residences as practical."
For further information, visit: https://www.optus.com.au/for-you/5g/eme
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
