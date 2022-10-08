St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Optus tower proposal raises concerns with Sans Souci residents

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 8 2022 - 11:00pm
The proposed location of the Optus tower at 90 Russell Avenue, Sans Souci.

Sans Souci residents are objecting to a Development Application to install an Optus mobile phone tower in their street.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

