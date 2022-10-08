Surge in use of dog waste bags sees mayor issue reminder to pet owners

A surge in the use of dog waste bags in local parks has prompted Georges River Council to remind local pet owners to "take one and share".
Complimentary dog waste bag dispensers are available at 25 local parks.
The dog waste dispensers are a Council initiative to provide bags to pet owners who may have forgotten to bring their own, and to make sure that the community can enjoy our parks and gardens free from animal waste.
The reminder follows a surge in usage of the number of bags taken from local dispensers and Council is currently needing to replace them numerous times a week.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said, "These are handy if you run out of your own supply so please take one and share with the rest of your fellow dog owners".
Please report an empty dog waste bag dispenser in one of Council's parks, contact Council's waste team on 9330 6400.
