Georges River Council urges residents to have say on library collections

Georges River Council is urging residents to take part in its Georges River Libraries Community Collection Survey until Wednesday 2 November.
The survey invites residents to give their opinions about the collections provided by the Council libraries.
The community can visit any of the library branches at Clive James Library and Service Centre Kogarah, Hurstville Library, Oatley Library, Penshurst Library and South Hurstville Library or look at library collections online at georgesriver.spydus.com
The survey includes multiple choice answers and open-ended questions where residents can provide opinions and advice on future library collections. There is also an option to send in a submission about collections.
Georges Rier mayor Nick Katris said, "With a range of newly developed special collections, including musical instruments and digital technology for loan, as well as recently launched Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and LGBTQIA+ collections, the Georges River Libraries team have been working to ensure the service reflects the needs of our diverse community and to promote creativity, celebrate local identity, and support lifelong learning.
"I urge all residents, especially library members who regularly use the library to share your experience using our library collections so we can ensure they meet your needs too."
"Your feedback will influence the choices we make when developing our collections and ensure we are on the right path to achieving and managing our overall vision."
Residents can complete the online survey form or collect a hard copy survey from any of the library branches.
To find out more information, visit: All Projects | Your Say Georges River (nsw.gov.au)
