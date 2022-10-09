St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council urges residents to have say on library collections

October 9 2022 - 12:00am
The survey invites residents to give their opinions about the collections provided by the Council libraries.

Georges River Council is urging residents to take part in its Georges River Libraries Community Collection Survey until Wednesday 2 November.

